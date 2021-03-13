City golf courses open next week

Foster, Shoaff and McMillen Park Golf Courses will open for the season next week, depending on weather and course conditions.

City golf course daily open times will be based on daylight and weather conditions.

When inclement weather occurs, courses may close for a short period, or for the day, depending upon the severity of the weather.

Golfers are asked to call ahead to confirm course availability and to reserve tee times:

• McMillen Park Golf Course, 260-427-6710, opens Monday at noon, then 10 a.m. going forward.

• Shoaff Park Golf Course, 260-427-6745, opens Tuesday at noon, then 10 a.m. going forward.

• Foster Park Golf Course, 260-427-6735, opens Wednesday at noon, then 10 a.m. for the rest of the season.

Season memberships are on sale at the main office, 705 E. State Blvd., and at all of the clubhouses. You can also arrange for a league or plan a golf outing for your business or organization by contacting Gary Whitacre, manager of golf operations, at 260-427-6016.

Gary Whitacre has been hired as the new manager of golf operations for Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation.

Born in Gwinn, Michigan, Whitacre grew up in New Haven and graduated Heritage High School and IPFW.

Whitacre has been in the golf business since 1981, and is a 20-year PGA member.

Whitacre was an assistant at Greenhurst Country Club and Fort Wayne Country Club, and has been the Head Professional at Whispering Creek Golf Club and Orchard Ridge Country Club.