County near 11% for full vaccine

A total of 41,046 Allen County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, data provided by Indiana's new vaccine dashboard show.

That means about 10.8% of the county's population has received either both doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, or the single shot developed by Johnson and Johnson. About 16.1% of Allen County's population – or 61,097 people – have had their first dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, the dashboard states. Allen County's population is 379,299 people.

About 57.6% of residents age 80 and older have been fully vaccinated against the virus, while 67.5% have at least received their first dose. Residents age 50 and older are eligible to receive the vaccine.

About 54.7% of residents age 70-74 are fully inoculated, followed by the 75-79 age group at 53.7%. About 27% of residents age 65-69 have been fully vaccinated in Allen County, the dashboard states.

The numbers drop sharply from there, showing only 9.8% of residents age 60-64 are fully inoculated. The dashboard reports similar percentage for the 55-59 and 50-54 age groups.

Much higher numbers of Allen County residents have received their first dose of vaccine, however.

About 69.2% of residents age 70-74 have at received at least their first shot, followed by the 65-69 and 60-64 age groups at 56.4% and 33.5%, respectively. About 20.9% of county residents age 55-59 have received an initial dose, the dashboard says.

A total of 1,230,710 first doses of vaccine have been administered in Indiana, the Indiana State Department of Health said in a news release Friday.

A total of 792,217 Hoosiers have been fully vaccinated.

The state's vaccine dashboard can be found at www.coronavirus.in.gov/vaccine/index.htm.

The Allen County Department of Health on Friday announced one more county resident has died and 99 have tested positive for COVID-19. That brings Allen County's total cases to 36,573 with 649 deaths.

Three new DeKalb County residents have been diagnosed with the virus, the county health department said in a Friday news release. That brings DeKalb County's total cases to 3,933 and 77 deaths.

Statewide, 973 more Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing the total cases to 671,023. Twenty-eight more Hoosiers have died, the Indiana State Department of Health said in a news release.

In addition to Hoosiers age 50 and older, health care workers, long-term care residents and first responders who are regularly called to emergency scenes to render medical assistance are eligible to receive a vaccine.

Appointments may be scheduled online at ourshot.in.gov.

