Hammer out as head of Three Rivers Festival

Jack Hammer, the face of the Three Rivers Festival since 2010, has left the organization.

“We came to a mutual agreement,” Hammer said Friday. “As much as I enjoyed being there, I also look forward to something new.” The eight-day festival that kicked off in 1969 begins in July and typically attracts more than 350,000 people.

Hammer, who was the festival's executive director, said the board intends to do a nationwide search to find his replacement. His last day was Thursday.

Hammer did not give any details as to why he left the organization. Efforts to reach any board of directors through the festival's Facebook page were unsuccessful.

Meanwhile, Hammer, 59, a former radio personality and promotions manager, said he is ready to lend his talents to other organizations in northeast Indiana.

“The festival is bigger than Jack Hammer. The festival was there as I came in and with the grace of God, it will continue with me walking away. It's one of those things you say best wishes. I realize it's the best thing.”

