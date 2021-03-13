Pandemic rearranges life on the homefront

Over the past year, I've written numerous stories about businesses shifting focus during the pandemic.

I started wondering the other day about my personal pivots. What am I doing differently than 12 months ago?

The first thing that sprang to mind is my obsession with the “CBS Evening News.” My day isn't complete if I miss it.

I'm also eating breakfast every morning.

In the Before Times, I'd sometimes skip it if I was running late for work. Now, my commute is from the kitchen to the couch. When I'm running late, I can still chow down on my morning oatmeal, yogurt and fruit in front of my laptop.

With so much more eating at home, my husband and I are doing the dishes all the darn time. But it's all good.

Regular readers of this blog also know that I've become a plant person. That reminds me ... I'd better go water them now.

OK, I'm back.

What else?

Oh, I've had lots more time with my husband in the past year. We work different shifts, but since we've been working from home, we're together almost 24/7. If you'd told me that a year ago, I would have joked that we'd never survive it.

Well, sorta joked.

But we've grown so much closer over the past 12 months. Now, I'm dreading going back to the office and the way things were.

I think my plants will miss me, too.

But I won't miss all the darn dishes.

