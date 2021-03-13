'People's palace' has leader

Susan Baier jokes that taking the Allen County Public Library's top job gives her “the Lincoln trifecta.”

Baier grew up in Illinois, the jumping off point for the political career that launched Abraham Lincoln to the presidency. She went to library school and directed a public library system in Kentucky, where Lincoln grew up.

And now, she said, she has become an official custodian of a portion of the former Lincoln Museum collection of books, photographs, documents and other items relating to the 16th president.

The collection is now being ushered out of storage and into a new display space at the main library downtown so more people will be able to see and relate to it.

That's what libraries should do – connect people to resources, Baier said in an interview Friday.

“It's the people's palace. It's a place that's open to all,” she said. “That is really how I see the library.”

Baier – pronounced like “buyer” – started her new post as the library's executive director March 1.

She succeeds Greta Southard, who resigned suddenly in August, after debate with a group of library patrons who opposed what they considered overzealous discarding of books and the silencing of staff members who disagreed.

Baier comes to the Fort Wayne system from the directorship of the McCracken County Library in Paducah, Kentucky. Before that, she served as for several years as an administrator in the Los Angeles library system.

That breadth of experience impressed Kent Castleman, a library board member and immediate past president.

“I think the biggest thing for me is she has experience in a multi-branch, large library system, including rural and urban areas,” he said.

He added he also could see Baier had learned about the local system, and “she was very enthusiastic about what our library had done.”

Board member Sharon Tucker said she also was pleased Baier had experience relating to an urban community.

The new director's role promoting and furthering music production opportunities among young people while she worked in the Los Angeles system “aided cultural diversity” among library users and showed a commitment to inclusion, Tucker said.

Baier said she sees her role as balancing the library's book collections with interactive programming – and being a “connector” among library staff, patrons, board, partners and other members of the community.

She called the “breadth and depth” of the library's collection “exceptional” and “admired around the world.” She added she would like to see the collection continue to expand into e-books and audio books, both of which proved popular during the pandemic.

Baier also commended staff for its high-quality virtual programming, including a recent Sunday afternoon program on Mary Todd Lincoln, Abraham Lincoln's wife. The program was attended by about 90 people, many of them not from the Fort Wayne area, she said.

Baier, 48, said she soon will be involved in decisions about the library system's upcoming Request for Proposals, a first step in hiring someone to evaluate the system's needs.

“It will be a learning experience for me,” she said. It also will introduce her to more of the community as part of a community input procedure.

The details of Baier's compensation are unclear. Southard's 2019 salary was $157,512.

Kim Fenoglio, an active member of the patron's group, said she wishes Baier the best.

“I have every confidence Ms. Baier will foster a collaborative environment in which the collection, patrons, and librarians are given the respect they so richly deserve,” she said.

Baier said she has spent much of her time so far visiting the library's various departments and branches. She also had virtual town halls with staff members to answer questions.

She said she hopes for “a long and successful term” helming the local library.

“I really think all roads led me here,” Baier said.

