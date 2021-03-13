Railroad, New Haven talk delays at crossings

The city of New Haven has been working with representatives from Norfolk Southern on troublesome railroad crossings, Mayor Steve McMichael said Friday.

In particular, the city and railroad “have been communicating for an extended time regarding network operation issues that have caused an increase in crossings being blocked systemwide, including within the city of New Haven.”

“I am appreciative of the support and partnership from the elected officials at the local, county, state and federal level. Partners that have helped us further the conversation with the railroad,” McMichael said in a statement.

Traffic delays caused by trains stopped across New Haven's railroad crossings have been a problem for years and police have periodically issued tickets for that offense. For example, from May 4 to 8, 2015, the Allen County and New Haven police departments issued fifteen tickets against Norfolk Southern over blocked crossings.

A list of compiled blocked crossing incident reports available on the Federal Railroad Administration website reported 92 stationary trains at various crossings in New Haven from Sept. 4, 2020, to Thursday. According to the report, the amount of time the crossings were blocked ranged from a few minutes to multiple hours.

Railroad crossings at Broadway Street, Green Street, and Landin Road appear most frequently on the list at fra.dot.gov/blockedcrossings/incidents.

The city and Norfolk Southern have been working to find a solution to the problem, “and will continue to have open dialogue addressing the concerns of the city of New Haven and its residents,” Friday's statement from the mayor's office said.

“We are evaluating our operations and addressing issues. We look forward to implementing solutions where possible,” Norfolk Southern's Derek Sublette said in a statement. “We appreciate drivers' patience in dealing with this situation.”

Residents are reminded not to call 911 to report blocked crossings. Blocked tracks can be reported at fra.dot.gov/blockedcrossings or call Norfolk Southern at 800-635-5768.

dgong@jg.net