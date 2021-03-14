COVID aid packages about more than supplies

Even as numbers of new COVID-19 cases decline from earlier in the pandemic, needs continue.

That theme ran through a giveaway of food and pandemic-related supplies Saturday morning on Fort Wayne's south side.

By 9 a.m., a string of cars had lined up on Euclid Street behind Bethlehem Lutheran Church along South Anthony Boulevard.

Couples, families and individuals waited to pass by tables set up with boxes containing about $30 in nonperishable food items and coronavirus safety kits with bottles of hand sanitizer, face coverings to fit adults and children and vaccination information.

“Just don't have no money,” said Don Stillwell, 71, when asked why he came to the event, one of several conducted by Fort Wayne United's TenPoint Coalition during the last year.

Iric Headley, a founder of Fort Wayne United, called the supplies POM packages, with POM standing for Peace of Mind.

“Families are truly impacted hard by COVID-19, by the devastation, by job loss, loss of family members,” he said. “They need things while they work out the other things.”

Headley said thousands of families have been helped by the giveaways, which have enlisted several area churches to provide donations and volunteers. About 70 people assisted with Saturday's giveaway.

Among participating congregations were The Chapel, Headwaters Church, Blackhawk Christian Church and New Covenant Worship Center, Headley said. Parkview Health also was a partner on the medical side.

Sara GiaQuinta, vice president for Community Health at Parkview Health, said a $20,000 grant from the United Way Emergency Relief Fund assisted in the giveaway.

She said the event was more than about supplies.

“What we really want to do is provide information about how folks can access the vaccine,” she said, noting registration is now open for people 50 and over and teachers.

“We know that the minority community has been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19, so it's really important that we encourage everyone in the community to get the vaccine,” she said.

Both Neighborhood Health Centers are vaccination sites on the south side, event organizers said.

Sometimes people in minority communities have a fear of getting vaccinated, said Lewis King, TenPoint coordinator. “So we want to kind of help them ... as we try to get as many people vaccinated in our community as we can.”

The group expected to distribute as many as 1,000 POM packages, he said.

Neither Stillwell nor his wife Debbie Stillwell, 68, has had COVID-19, he said, adding a friend did get it so he knows to take the virus seriously.

“We got our shots,” he said.

