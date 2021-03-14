'Eww!' Real heart part of Doctors Day

Camila Chiqui of Fort Wayne donned a doctor's white coat and a stethoscope Saturday at Science Central – without having to go into debt for medical school.

Camila, 7, attended a scaled-back Doctors Day at Science Central, an annual event that aims to encourage interest in science and medicine. Her costume was for an attraction that featured a dress-up photo booth.

Sponsored by the Fort Wayne Medical Society and the Fort Wayne Medical Alliance, Doctors Day typically has genuine doctors participating in interactive demonstrations with just enough “eww!” factor to elicit squeals of disgusted delight.

But this year, because of the coronavirus pandemic, the doctors thought it better to stay home. The event, which typically attracts hundreds of children, limited attendance to 200 registered children and adults.

People were admitted at a rate of 34 per hour to comply with precautions, said Maria Krach, an alliance volunteer. Admission to the museum was free.

At least one activity still had a bit of “eww.”

In the museum's demonstration theater, Amy Alexander, Science Central education director, showed off a real heart and a real kidney – from a sheep and a pig, respectively.

The heart, whose exterior displayed portions covered in a yellowish waxy substance, was cut in half. Red pipe cleaners showed which blood vessels carry fresh blood full of oxygen.

“Most people think fat is bad for the heart, but a lot of fat surrounds the heart and helps cushion it,” she said. It's only when fat is inside the blood vessels that it can harm the heart and cause a heart attack, Alexander said.

As for the pig kidney – well, kidneys are boring by comparison, she said.

Camila said she heard about the event at school and asked to go to with her family. She said she wants to become a doctor someday.

Or, she added quickly, a gymnast.

