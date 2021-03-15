Salvation Army busy in past year

The Salvation Army of Fort Wayne announced at the anniversary of the coronavirus pandemic that it has been able to serve more people in the community than in years past.

In a typical year, the organization serves about 10,000 people. This past year, 7,074 families received help, or about 25,968 unique individuals, including food, rent and utilities assistance. The organization gave away 163,769 pounds of food, averaging about 3,000 pounds each week, according to a news release.

The Salvation Army of Fort Wayne has served the community since 1886 and vows to continue meeting the needs of the greater Fort Wayne area.

Girl Scouts starts new program

Area Girl Scouts will be able to join a new program called “Becoming Me” in May.

The program is a special collaboration between Penguin Random House and former first lady Michelle Obama following the publication of “Becoming: Adapted for Young Readers.”

The program includes a virtual event with Obama and will allow girls to earn three badges at each Girl Scout level, according to a news release.

The program is available at no cost to any Girl Scout enrolled for the 2021–22 membership year, the release said.

The “Becoming Me” program launches in early May and more information can be found at girlscouts.org/BecomingMe.

