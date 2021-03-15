COVID cases up by 50 in county

The number of Allen County residents diagnosed with COVID-19 continued to climb Sunday at a double-digit pace.

The 50 new cases brought the number of residents known to have the coronavirus to 36,715, the Allen County Department of Health said in a news release.

Allen County last reported 100 or more new cases Feb. 10 – more than 30 days ago.

The number of new cases in 10 other northeast Indiana counties ranged from two in DeKalb County to nine in Huntington County, according to the Indiana Department of Health.

Together, Indiana's 92 counties added 701 COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total to 672,554, the state agency said.

No new deaths were reported in northeast Indiana, but 10 more deaths were reported statewide, state officials said. Fatalities total 12,446 Hoosiers.

Almost 3.2 million Hoosiers have been tested for COVID-19 in Indiana, state officials said. Testing information is available at www.coronavirus.in.gov.

Meanwhile, 1,270,966 first doses of vaccine have been administered in Indiana, and 830,862 individuals are fully vaccinated, state officials said.

The fully vaccinated population includes people who have received a second shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine, officials added.

Eligible Hoosiers, including those 50 and older, may schedule a vaccination appointment at ourshot.in.gov or call 211.

