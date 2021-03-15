Democrat drops out of race for party chair

INDIANAPOLIS – Democrat Trish Whitcomb dropped out of the race for state party chair Monday after her son unexpectedly died Sunday.

"It is with deep sorrow that I announce I am withdrawing my candidacy for state Democratic party chair. I experienced an unimaginable loss on Sunday when my son died unexpectedly. As any parent can imagine, there is no way I can continue my candidacy to become the next leader of the state Democratic party," a statement from Whitcomb said.

"I will continue to work with the party in the future to ensure we have strong candidates and campaigns in any capacity that I can. I appreciate the opportunity to run and wish the next Chair all the best."

Her son, John, is an adult but no other information was available on his death.

Whitcomb, 67, has been involved in dozens of campaigns around the state, including serving as campaign manager in Democrats' last successful statewide campaign when Glenda Ritz won the race for superintendent of public instruction in 2012.

She is the daughter of former Indiana Gov. Edgar Whitcomb, a Republican who was the state's leader from 1969 to 1973.

With Trish Whitcomb out, just two candidates remain in the race to be the next Indiana Democratic Party Chairman – Mike Schmuhl and Tom Wallace.

Schmuhl, who ran Pete Buttigieg’s presidential campaign, is considered the favorite. Wallace is a former state senate candidate from southern Indiana.

Democrats will choose their new leader Saturday at a 1 p.m. virtual organization meeting. Other offices will also be filled.

The only vice chair candidate is Myla Eldridge and the only treasurer candidate is Henry Fernandez. Two people are seeking the secretary post – Nicole Bolden and Richard Sutton.

Bolden is the Bloomington city clerk and Sutton is president of the Indiana Stonewall Democrats.

Schmuhl and Eldridge issued this statement: "Over the last few weeks, Myla and I have been inspired by Trish Whitcomb's passion for Indiana and the Democratic Party in our state. It is heartbreaking to us to learn of her loss, and we join so many across Indiana in offering our sympathy and support to Trish and her family during this difficult time."

