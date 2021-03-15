Massive project advances with Plan Commission approval

Project Mastodon took another step forward tonight – the result of a unanimous vote by the Fort Wayne Plan Commission.

Although the development's eventual occupant remains shrouded in secrecy, the Plan Commission approved the project's primary development plan and an amended written commitment that will outline acceptable uses for the site.

According to documents filed with the Department of Planning Services, Project Mastodon's primary development plan calls for construction of a 630,000-square-foot building on about 150 acres of land along U.S. 30 near Sweetwater Sound. Along with the development plan, the developers also requested an ordinance waiver for building height.

The land is zoned for limited industrial and business, technology and industrial park use. Under city code, buildings on land zoned for limited industrial are limited to 50 feet. The waiver granted Monday allows the developer to construct a structure that is 110 feet tall.

The amended written commitment approved Monday contains a list of activities called "accessory uses." An accessory use is activity that is secondary and incidental to the property's main function.

The City Council is expected to hold a public hearing on the abatement application at 5:30 p.m. March 23.

