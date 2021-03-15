Wayne Township trustee wants to stay in office

Wayne Township Trustee Austin Knox will seek reelection in 2022.

Knox, who was appointed to the position in January 2020 by a caucus of Democratic Party precinct committee members, formally launched his campaign during a Monday news conference.

Knox, a Fort Wayne native, is a graduate of IPFW and Concordia Lutheran High School. He has worked in the Wayne Township Trustee's Office since 2015.

