    Monday, March 15, 2021 8:10 pm

    Wayne Township trustee wants to stay in office

    DAVE GONG | The Journal Gazette

    Wayne Township Trustee Austin Knox will seek reelection in 2022. 

    Knox, who was appointed to the position in January 2020 by a caucus of Democratic Party precinct committee members, formally launched his campaign during a Monday news conference.

    Knox, a Fort Wayne native, is a graduate of IPFW and Concordia Lutheran High School. He has worked in the Wayne Township Trustee's Office since 2015. 

