Schools have jump on vaccine

Teachers and others who work in education qualified Monday to register for COVID-19 vaccinations at any state site.

But many in the Fort Wayne area already had gotten at least one shot or have a vaccine date already scheduled, school officials said.

Area school administrators already had been contacted by Meijer, one of the pharmacies providing vaccines. Administrators said Meijer has set up clinics on school grounds or plans to do so in upcoming days.

In East Allen County Schools, 594 employees received their first shots March 5 with second shots scheduled for March 26, said Tamyra Kelly, EACS spokeswoman. Shots were offered at five different sites in each of the district's attendance areas, she said.

The district has about 1,150 staff members, not including substitute teachers, Kelly said, adding that means more than 50% of staff has received first vaccine doses. Although some opted out, some employees may have gotten vaccinated by qualifying because of their age or other conditions. Follow-up clinics are planned for March 26.

Southwest Allen County Schools had a vaccination day Thursday at Woodside Middle School with the next session to come April 2, said Stacy Fleming, SACS spokeswoman. About half of the more than 1,000 staff members participated, she said.

“It was very well received,” Fleming said of the clinic.

Both school system administration and the vaccine provider, Meijer, received dozens of thank-yous on the schools' Facebook page, she said.

“Meijer's clinic was seamless,” she said, adding that it was convenient for staff members to schedule times without having to take time off or select from limited open hours after school.

Nichole Kruger, 30, a second-grade teacher at Perry Hill Elementary School in Northwest Allen County Schools, said Monday she is eager to get vaccinated at one of the schools' clinics. Oakview Elementary School and the Carroll High School Freshman Center are sites for vaccinations.

“I am extremely excited. Getting vaccinated as quickly as possible has been a priority for my family because of health concerns,” she said, noting her husband, Alexander, has an immunity-compromising condition that could make him more susceptible to COVID-19.

“I am so proud of our district for making this a possibility for the teachers,” Kruger said of the on-site clinics.

Lizette Downey, Northwest Allen County Schools spokeswoman, said second doses will be given after spring break. The district also is working with Meijer.

Staff members will have a walk-in option in addition to registering, she said, and some staff will be able to walk across a school parking lot to get vaccinated.

Fort Wayne Community Schools were told Meijer was not able to set up a clinic until April, said Krista Stockman, FWCS spokeswoman.

The district plans clinics for its 4,000 staff members April 13 to 15 at multiple sites, and staff members can consult a school nurse for details, Stockman said.

“People appreciate that if we could do it sooner, we would do it,” she said. “We've also been telling people that now that you can get (a vaccination) anywhere, there is no reason to wait if you can get it sooner.”

Because of a federal mandate to prioritize educators, those now eligible to be vaccinated are teachers and staff in preschool through high school, child care centers, licensed child care providers, classroom aides, bus drivers, janitors, counselors, administration staff, cafeteria workers and substitute teachers.

College staff members are not on the eligibility list, confirmed Megan Hubartt, spokeswoman for the Allen County Health Department. County health officials don't know why college employees are not among those prioritized, she said.

The county's vaccination site at Memorial Coliseum is “mostly booked up until April,” Hubartt said, “but that can change daily. We always just encourage people to keep checking the (state) website, since appointment availability changes regularly.”

The state's vaccination registration site is www.ourshot.in.gov. People can also call 211 for registration help. Vaccination registration is now open to those 50 and older, as well as first responders, medical workers and those with certain chronic medical conditions.

Vaccines also may be scheduled at Meijer and Kroger stores through the companies' websites, according to the Indiana Department of Health.

Allen County reported 38 more positive tests for COVID-19 on Monday and no new deaths to add to its total of 649. The total number of county cases stands at 36,753. Those who are fully vaccinated number 43,056.

The state Monday reported 837,233 fully vaccinated people. An additional 421 people tested positive and eight new deaths were reported statewide. Total cases stand at 672,967 with12,454 confirmed deaths and 410 more probable deaths based on symptoms but without a positive test result.

