US 30 project site plan passes

Project Mastodon took another step forward Monday – the result of a unanimous vote by the Fort Wayne Plan Commission.

Although the development's eventual occupant remains shrouded in secrecy, the Plan Commission approved the project's primary development plan and an amended written commitment that will outline acceptable uses for the site.

According to documents filed with the Department of Planning Services, Project Mastodon's primary development plan calls for construction of a 630,000-square-foot building on about 150 acres of land along U.S. 30 near Sweetwater Sound. Along with the development plan, the developers also requested an ordinance waiver for building height.

The land is zoned for limited industrial and business, technology and industrial park use. Under city code, buildings on land zoned for limited industrial are limited to 50 feet. The waiver granted Monday allows the developer to construct a structure that is 110 feet tall.

The amended written commitment approved Monday contains a list of activities called “accessory uses.” An accessory use is activity that is secondary and incidental to the property's main function.

Uses in the amended written commitment include:

• Installing and operating battery storage systems, electrical generators and fuel tanks;

• Installing and operating equipment such as satellite dishes, cellular antenna and renewable energy systems, including solar energy systems and hydrogen fuel cell tanks and related equipment;

• Making products on demand;

• Parking, storage, dispatch, use, incidental maintenance, fueling, and outdoor and indoor loading/unloading (including driving into and through building or loading and unloading and parking inside building) of vehicles, including automobiles, fleet vehicles, trucks and trailers;

• Printing;

• Receiving, storing, assembling, displaying, shipping, distributing, preparing, selling and serving as a pick-up/drop-off location for products, materials, food, grocery, and liquor items;

• Using, handling or storing hazardous materials in the ordinary course of business, including (A) in any packaged merchandise to be sold handled and/or held for shipment to customers, and (B) maintenance, fueling or charging of vehicles, equipment and machinery (including liquefied hydrogen or other alternative fuels);

• Warehouse, office use.

During a March 8 Plan Commission public hearing, city officials and developer representatives remained tight-lipped about much of the project, citing a nondisclosure agreement with the prospective occupant. But officials did say the business is in the warehousing and distribution industry and the project is expected to generate tens of millions or hundreds of millions of dollars in local economic benefits.

Although the Plan Commission's approval of the primary development plan does not need Fort Wayne City Council approval, a tax abatement for the project is pending council approval.

According to the abatement application filed with the City Council, the $100 million Project Mastodon is expected to generate 1,000 permanent full-time jobs. The total average annual payroll is expected to be about $30 million.

The City Council is expected to hold a public hearing on the abatement application at 5:30 p.m. March 23.

dgong@jg.net