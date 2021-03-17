$28 million slated for city infrastructure improvements

Nearly $28 million in neighborhood infrastructure improvements were announced Wednesday by Mayor Tom Henry and the City of Fort Wayne's Public Works Division.

All four quadrants of the city are expected to see enhancements, according to a statement from the mayor's office.

The improvements, which are expected to start this year, will feature $23.8 million for streets and roads, $2.5 million for sidewalks and alleys, and $1.4 million for bridges. Since 2014, the City has invested nearly $200 million in neighborhood infrastructure enhancements.

“Thoughtful and sound planning by the Public Works Division has helped advance our efforts to maintain and improve our infrastructure,” Henry said in a statement. “As we continue to collectively battle the COVID-19 pandemic, I'm appreciative and grateful that we're in position to be able to do so much work in our neighborhoods.”