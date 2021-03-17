Bill would let trucks carry heavier loads

INDIANAPOLIS – Legislators are weighing whether to allow more overweight truckloads on Indiana's roads – a move opposed by police for safety reasons and the rail industry for competitive purposes.

A Senate transportation panel heard testimony on House Bill 1190 on Tuesday but didn't vote.

Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie, said Indiana already allows a limited number of overweight trip permits for steel, agriculture and paper products.

This bill expands the commodities that can use overweight trucks up to 120,000 pounds and largely eliminates the cap.

Indiana law currently limits loads to 80,000 pounds without the special permit.

Supporters say the bill allows for a more efficient and cost-effective movement of freight – and could reduce the number of truck trips on the roads. But opponents fear the damage heavier trucks can do during crashes and whether it might reduce demand for rail transportation.

Gary Langston, president of the Indiana Motor Truck Association, said Indiana has a better fatal crash rate than the national average and criticized a recent poll showing Hoosiers oppose the bill.

“It's not a trucking bill,” he said. “Shipping costs are up; ... anything we can do to improve the efficiency of freight movement is welcome at this time.”

The Indiana Manufacturers Association supported the bill, saying it harmonizes Indiana law with surrounding states.

But the Indiana Association of Chiefs of Police and Indiana Sheriffs' Association opposed the legislation.

Lawrence County Sheriff Mike Branham has spent 30 years in law enforcement including 12 as an accident reconstructionist. He said the stopping distance for a truck at that weight is another two car lengths and can cause irreparable damage. He also said roads will crumble quicker.

He asked lawmakers if they would rather take a hit from 185-pound wide receiver T.Y. Hilton or 287-pound defensive tackle DeForest Buckner. The difference in the weight of the two is the same percentage as the difference between 80,000-pound trucks and 120,000-pound trucks.

General Motors and Toyota testified in support – saying the change will mean fewer trucks. The Indiana Farm Bureau also supports the bill.

But Brendan Keener, with Midwest & Bluegrass Rail, said the rail industry is concerned it will lose customers who move to using overweight trucks instead. He said using rail has less impact on public infrastructure and Indiana residents oppose the bill.

He said the bill would be “catastrophic” to the industry and “Indiana cannot afford this risk.”

