Fort Wayne/Allen County

NIPSCO offers help to pay utility bills

NIPSCO is reminding customers that programs to help with bill payments will continue to be available even though the state's moratorium on disconnecting electric and natural gas service ended Monday.

Among the programs available to help customers who may have fallen behind on payments or need financial support is the state's Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program. The program is for households with incomes within 150% of federal poverty guidelines. Applications will be accepted through May 14.

Customers can learn more and find out if they qualify at eap.ihcda.in.gov or call 211.

NIPSCO also offers the Customer Assistance for Residential Energy Discount Program for those who qualify for the low-income program. Reductions range from 11% to 26%, depending on the same criteria used by the state in determining the level of assistance. CARE discounts are available through May 31 or until funds run out.

A third option is the NIPSCO Hardship Program, which is for customers just outside the federal poverty guidelines. The program offers up to $400 in gas bill assistance to households between 151% and 250% of the federal poverty level. Hardship funds are available through May 31 or until funds are exhausted.

Also, NIPSCO has expanded its flexible payment arrangements to allow customers to spread their past-due balance over three or six months. Go to NIPSCO.com/PaymentAssistance or call 800-464-7726.

City finalist for All-America honor

Fort Wayne is one of 20 finalists chosen to compete in June for the distinction of being named an All-America City, the National Civic League announced Tuesday.

Fort Wayne submitted its application for consideration in February. The award, given to 10 communities each year since 1949, celebrates and recognizes villages, cities, counties, tribes and regions that engage residents in innovative, inclusive and effective efforts to tackle critical challenges.

The 2021 spotlight for the award is efforts focused on building equity and resilience. The communities, representing 15 states, range in size from 9,000 residents to over 1.2 million. The Fort Wayne All-America City team will participate in a virtual presentation June 7.

Fort Wayne was named an All-America City in 1983, 1998 and 2009.

Area

ACD Museum gets grant from state

The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum has been awarded a grant of $249,725 from the Indiana Destination Development Corp. for the completion of a new permanent gallery and exhibition, the E.L. Cord Gallery of Entrepreneurship.

The new E.L. Cord Gallery of Entrepreneurship will feature artifacts, graphic images, and interactive exhibits, the museum said Tuesday.

The gallery will contain a 1931 Stinson AT-19 that was originally owned by the Auburn Automobile Co.; a 1933 Checker cab that was built during the time of Cord's ownership; and a 1937 Cord that was E.L. Cord's personal car.

Among the small artifacts, the gallery will have personal items of Cord's, examples of some of the products that he produced, and snippets from home movies and family scrapbooks.

New president at Taylor chosen

The Taylor University Board of Trustees announced Tuesday that D. Michael Lindsay has been named as the university's next president.

The appointment comes after an international search led by the university's Presidential Search Committee.

“Dr. Lindsay is a gifted individual of deep personal faith and proven servant leadership. He excels in areas of innovation and creative adaptation, and he is uniquely qualified to lead the University forward with humility, wisdom and courage,” said Chris Goeglein, board chairman and Presidential Search Committee co-chairman.

“A respected Christian leader, Dr. Lindsay has a broad understanding of the complexities facing Christian higher education. His spiritual and intellectual development in cultivating and discipling the next generation of servant leaders is truly a calling.”

Lindsay will start his duties as president Aug. 16, assuming the role from previous Taylor Board Chair Paige Comstock Cunningham, who has been interim president since Aug. 15, 2019.

– Journal Gazette