Governor names secretary of state

INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric Holcomb on Tuesday tapped Rep. Holli Sullivan, R-Evansville, to serve as Indiana's new secretary of state.

She was sworn in about 30 minutes before an afternoon news conference.

Holcomb called Sullivan the perfect leader to take over, and noted that while there were a number of overqualified candidates she “never relinquished the pole position.”

She will finish the term of Connie Lawson, who announced last month she was retiring. Lawson was first appointed secretary of state in March 2012 by former Gov. Mitch Daniels. She successfully ran for election in 2014 and 2018. Her term is up in 2022.

Sullivan wouldn't confirm whether she will run for re-election, saying she is focusing on the transition.

She said her top priority is to safeguard “free and fair elections” and make sure Hoosiers know their vote counts. Sullivan declined to comment on several issues she was asked about including no-excuse mail-in voting.

The secretary of state is the state's chief election officer but the office also enforces state securities regulations, regulates automobile dealerships in Indiana and manages the state business services division.

Sullivan is an engineer who has represented Vanderburgh and Warrick counties in the Indiana House since 2014. She is a former Fortune 500 automotive production manager, small-business owner, wife and mother.

During her legislative tenure, she helped moved forward the state's 20-year infrastructure plan, which included a gasoline tax increase; expanded the state's prekindergarten program and created Indiana's Safety P.I.N. program, which helped decrease the infant mortality rate to the lowest in state-recorded history.

The Indiana Democratic Party wasted no time criticizing the new statewide official, saying that under GOP control in Indiana there have been repeated restrictions to deny Hoosiers access to the vote by restricting absentee-by-mail during a global pandemic, refusing to expand voting hours and denying the validity of the 2020 election.

“Holli Sullivan has been a part of this as a legislator and an officer in the Republican Party, and this party has shown absolutely no vision for Indiana and its families,” Democratic Party Chairman John Zody said.

But House Speaker Todd Huston hailed the choice.

“Gov. Holcomb made an excellent choice in selecting Holli as our next chief elections officer. She's been a great asset and a strong leader on our team, and she isn't afraid to dig in on tough issues to find common ground,” he said.

Sullivan said she found out she got the job over the weekend, which was “an emotional cocktail” of excitement and thankfulness.

An active volunteer and community leader, Sullivan is a board member of Indiana's Richard G. Lugar Excellence in Public Service Series and chairwoman of the Council of State Governments Bowhay Institute for Legislative Leadership Development Steering Committee.

She is married and has three children.

Lawson wished Sullivan luck, saying she herself had been sworn in nine years earlier and that while the job was challenging at times, she loved every minute of it.

Lawson stepped down to focus on her health and family after 32 years in public service.

