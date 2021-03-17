Heliport approved for Leesburg Road

A private heliport proposed for land owned by an entity affiliated with the founder of Sweetwater Sound flew to its approval today.

The Allen County Board of Zoning Appeals unanimously approved a special use for the heliport on a 22.5-acre property at 6107 Leesburg Road in Washington Township.

The property is next to a 47-acre property containing the home of Chuck Surack, a licensed helicopter pilot, and his wife Lisa Marie.

That property also contains a private heliport, but Surack wants the second location for storage, said Andrew Boxberger, a Fort Wayne attorney representing the applicant, LisaMarie Enterprises LLC.

Storage would be provided by a 14,000-square-foot building, but there would be no business operating from it, Boxberger said – although Surack also owns Sweet Helicopters, a helicopter charter business.

Several neighbors, including residents of Buckner Crossing to the south of the site, expressed concerns, but said they were satisfied by the outcome after the hearing.

