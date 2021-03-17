The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
    Wednesday, March 17, 2021 4:30 pm

    Heliport approved for Leesburg Road

    ROSA SALTER RODRIGUEZ | The Journal Gazette

    A private heliport proposed for land owned by an entity affiliated with the founder of Sweetwater Sound flew to its approval today.

    The Allen County Board of Zoning Appeals unanimously approved a special use for the heliport on a 22.5-acre property at 6107 Leesburg Road in Washington Township.

    The property is next to a 47-acre property containing the home of Chuck Surack, a licensed helicopter pilot, and his wife Lisa Marie.

    That property also contains a private heliport, but Surack wants the second location for storage, said Andrew Boxberger, a Fort Wayne attorney representing the applicant, LisaMarie Enterprises LLC.

    Storage would be provided by a 14,000-square-foot building, but there would be no business operating from it, Boxberger said – although Surack also owns Sweet Helicopters, a helicopter charter business.

    Several neighbors, including residents of Buckner Crossing to the south of the site, expressed concerns, but said they were satisfied by the outcome after the hearing. 

    rsalter@jg.net

