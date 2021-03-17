Hoosiers 45 and up can get shots

The Allen County Department of Health plans to nearly double the number of COVID-19 vaccinations it will provide in upcoming weeks in response to a statewide plan to expand eligibility.

On Tuesday, the Indiana State Department of Health extended vaccine eligibility from 50 and older to 45 and up.

Lowering the age makes an additional 412,640 Hoosiers eligible, state health officials said.

The number of newly eligible in Allen County could not be immediately determined. But 2019 federal census figures show about 46,000 residents ages 45 to 54.

Megan Hubartt, health department spokeswoman, said the vaccination site at Memorial Coliseum has been averaging about 450 first-shot vaccinations a day. In the next four weeks, the department is aiming for 750 to 875, she said.

“That is increasing us quite a bit,” she said.

The increase comes on top of Monday's announcement allowing those who work in education – teachers, administrators, bus drivers, cafeteria aides, child care operators and workers – to qualify for vaccination.

Many of those affiliated with area public schools are using clinics in their districts, not the public vaccination sites.

Access to vaccination will not be immediate for the newly eligible group – Hubartt said slots for first shots of the two-shot vaccine are generally booked through the first two weeks of April.

How many slots can be offered depends largely on how much vaccine is received from the state, she said. No immediate plans exist to expand the hours of operation; however, that may happen by the end of April, Hubartt said.

The Coliseum site is open weekly from Wednesday through Saturday.

Other Fort Wayne COVID-19 vaccination sites also are preparing. But they don't expect to be overwhelmed.

“Because there are now nearly 20 vaccine clinic sites in Allen County, the Parkview Mirro Center vaccine clinic does not expect demand for appointments to be as high as it was earlier this year, when vaccine sites were limited to a handful of locations,” Parkview spokeswoman Tami Brigle said in an email.

The clinic is giving more than 1,000 Pfizer vaccine shots a day and has open slots beginning April 9, she said. No change in operations is expected because of the new eligibility expansion, Brigle added.

Joy Lohse, Lutheran Health Network spokeswoman, said only Kosciusko Community Hospital is a site administering vaccines. It will continue to do so until the end of the month, when community needs will be evaluated.

“Lutheran Hospital and Dupont Hospital stopped administering the vaccine earlier this month and in February, respectively,” she said, noting more than 20,600 vaccinations had been provided.

Neighborhood Health Clinics' two locations on the south side of Fort Wayne have been receiving 400 first and second vaccine doses a week and are dependent on the state supply for how many appointments can be slotted, spokesman Kevin Erb said in an email.

“Neighborhood Health is actively engaging its patient base and the neighborhoods it serves through local groups, churches and other touchpoints to promote the vaccine – regardless of where they (patients) get it,” Erb said.

Allen County now has 43,884 fully vaccinated residents, while the state reports 852,183 fully vaccinated people.

In the 11-county northeast Indiana region, those who are fully vaccinated stand at 91,676.

To schedule a vaccine, go to ourshot.in.gov or call 211. There are 400 clinics in the state, and residents can go to any clinic, not just one in their home county.

Vaccination clinics that are part of the federal vaccine program, including those at Meijer and Kroger, appear on the clinic map at ourshot.in.gov. Appointments are scheduled through those retailers' websites, not through the state's centralized system.

The federal program makes those who work in education-related jobs from preschool through high school eligible for vaccination regardless of age.

An additional 54 Allen County residents Tuesday were reported as having tested positive for COVID-19, to bring the county total to 36,807.

Because of delays in reporting, an additional seven deaths were added. The county's deaths now number 656.

Indiana reported 568 new cases Tuesday and 12 new deaths, bringing totals to 673,528 cases and 12,426 deaths, plus 410 probable deaths based on symptoms in people for whom no positive test was reported.

