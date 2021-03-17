NIPSCO faces largest state fine for pipeline violations

The Northern Indiana Public Service Company (NIPSCO) faces the largest fine in state regulatory history for pipeline safety violations.

The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission Wednesday ordered the natural gas supplier to pay more than $1.1 million in civil penalties for violations related to the company's failure to locate or mark pipelines in two days as required.

The fine is the second time since 2017 that NIPSCO received a substantial fine for similar violations, a news release from the regulatory commission says.

The fines cannot come from NIPSCO's customers and will go into the state's general fund, according to the commission's order.

In November 2017, NIPSCO paid $900,000 for previous violations dating to 2015 -- at the time the largest fine issued by the state regulatory commission, the agency's news release says.

