Northside Neighborhood historic

A large portion of Fort Wayne's Northside Neighborhood has been added to the National Register of Historic Places, city officials said Tuesday.

The Driving Park-Seven States Historic District is bounded roughly by Vermont Avenue to the south, Crescent Avenue and Florida Drive on the east and west, and State Boulevard on the north, as well as the homes lining Florida, West, and East drives between Curdes Avenue and Dodge Avenue.

There are nearly 500 properties in Driving Park-Seven States Historic District.

Most of the buildings are homes built between 1906 and 1952 in a range of architectural styles including Colonial Revival and Craftsman. American Four Square and Bungalow styles are also numerous in the district.

The district is also significant because it exhibits traits of thoughtful planning in the division and design of streets in an early suburban development, city officials said in a news release.

“It's important to recognize our City's unique history and architecture. Designations such as this bring recognition not only to the Northside Neighborhood, but to all of Fort Wayne,” Mayor Tom Henry said. “We're fortunate to live in a community that values the importance of neighborhoods, and how strong and vibrant neighborhoods enhance the quality of life for individuals and families.”

The Northside Neighborhood Association “is thrilled” by the area's acceptance onto the National Register of Historic Places, the association's Lori Stombaugh said in a statement.

“The designation enhances the opportunity to educate residents and decision-makers about the sensitive nature of historic resources and build partnerships that can effectively preserve and protect historic areas and individual properties,” she said.

“And for those who call the Northside Neighborhood home, being a resident of a National Register Historic District increases to an even greater measure our sense of pride in our beautiful neighborhood. The Northside Neighborhood Association continues to work with city, state, and federal officials to add even more of our areas to the National Register.”

The project was funded in part by a grant from the U.S. Department of the Interior, National Park Service Historic Preservation Fund. The fund is administered by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Division of Historic Preservation and Archaeology.

