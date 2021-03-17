Police reform bill on to Holcomb

INDIANAPOLIS – A bipartisan bill reforming law enforcement and addressing racial injustice is headed to Gov. Eric Holcomb's desk after a unanimous vote Tuesday.

The Senate approved House Bill 1006 49-0 after a similar united vote in the House. It is the product of cooperation between legislators, the police community and Black leaders following national unrest last summer.

“This collaboration took a lot of soul searching and commitment from people this summer,” said Senate Democratic Leader Greg Taylor, who is Black. “With the things we went through in this country to see this type of legislation come down...gives me so much confidence in the future of the state of Indiana.”

The bill was authored by Rep. Greg Steuerwald, R-Avon, and has several key provisions.

The measure adds de-escalation training under state statute and defines a chokehold – limiting its use only to defend from deadly force, not when making an arrest. It also makes it a crime for police officers to purposely cover or turn off their body cameras.

Other parts of the bill are aimed at bad actors in law enforcement.

The first would require a hiring agency to request the full personnel record of anyone being considered.

The current or former employee must release the records within 10 days. It is meant to identify “wandering officers” who resign before disciplinary action then shop for a new employer.

Another section would expand when officers can be decertified. If they lose their police certification they can never again work in law enforcement in Indiana. Under current law, an officer must have committed a felony or two misdemeanors.

The bill reduces that to just one misdemeanor. And it would also allow decertification for actions that don't rise to the level of a criminal act but are inappropriate.

Funding issues – including covering the cost of body cameras for the Indiana State Police and grants for local forces as well as capital improvements at the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy – will be handled in the state budget.

“The overwhelming, bipartisan support of this legislation is a testament to all of the hard work involved to bring stakeholders to the table and find common ground,” Steuerwald said. “Other states are using this legislation as a blueprint and following Indiana's lead in implementing innovative solutions to further support local law enforcement, and boost accountability and transparency in policing. Now it's in the governor's hands to take across the finish line.”

Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary, called it a historic piece of legislation that is a “good first step in beginning to address and improve relations with law enforcement. As a Black man in Indiana, seeing this proposal pass with overwhelming unanimous support gives me hope for our future, and I will continue supporting and fighting for legislation that works to improve our criminal justice system.”

