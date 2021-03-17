Upgrades cater to outdoor dining

As the weather warms, local plans to encourage outdoor dining are again heating up.

The Downtown Improvement District is using $90,000 from various resources to buy tables, chairs, outdoor heaters, planter barriers and other items to make sidewalk dining more appetizing.

Outside gatherings are still considered a safer way to dine and socialize during the coronavirus pandemic, said Michael Galbraith, DID's executive director.

The organization, which is funded by downtown property owners, was created to promote, beautify and advocate for downtown Fort Wayne's 99-block area.

DID staff has identified three areas – and a potential fourth – for upgrades designed to encourage people to linger. Shade sails will be installed in the alley beside Big Apple Pizza, 120 W. Wayne St., to protect people from the midday sun, for example.

“This could be to eat, read the paper or use your laptop, etc.,” Galbraith said. “These are free spaces that are open for public use and not part of any individual restaurant.”

The alley off Calhoun Street beside 816 Pint & Slice – also known as “The Porch off Calhoun” – is another such area. The alley, first used for outdoor dining in 2019, is decorated in shades of red and blue.

The alley beside Big Apple Pizza will be outfitted in purple and yellow, Galbraith said.

A third alley – beside Double Dragon, 117 W. Wayne St. – will also receive furniture and other seasonal upgrades.

By adding heaters to the areas, officials are hoping diners will enjoy the spaces earlier in the spring and later into the fall, he added. The portable heaters add about 20 degrees, so weather in the 50s can feel like the more comfortable 70s, he said.

“It's just nice to gather there and eat your lunch and be surrounded by great art,” Galbraith said, referring to murals installed in the alleys.

Additional plans are in the works to create “parklets” in some individual parking spaces in front of downtown restaurants. Tables and chairs will be placed in the areas, which will be level with the sidewalk and separated from traffic by 4-foot tall planters.

The upgrades are being funded by a $19,600 Knight Foundation grant awarded through Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne, $33,400 from DID's annual budget and $37,000 from the city of Fort Wayne.

