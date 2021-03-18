$33 million to be spent by city on roads, alleys

Nearly $28 million in neighborhood infrastructure projects will begin soon, Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry announced Wednesday.

“Thoughtful and sound planning by the Public Works Division has helped advance our efforts to maintain and improve our infrastructure,” Henry said in a statement. “As we continue to collectively battle the COVID-19 pandemic, I'm appreciative and grateful that we're in position to be able to do so much work in our neighborhoods.”

In addition to about $23.8 million in street and road improvements, $2.5 million will be spent on sidewalk and alley repairs. Another $1.4 million will go toward bridge maintenance projects.

The city has also leveraged money from TIF grants, federal funds and in-house work, which amounts to an additional $5 million, said Shan Gunawardena, director of Fort Wayne's Public Works Division.

“We're looking at investing about $33 million this year,” he said.

Projects are spread throughout all four city quadrants. Key projects include upgrades to 10 major traffic corridors; sidewalk and Americans With Disabilities Act-compliant ramp upgrades, including a major sidewalk project in southeast Fort Wayne; five concrete alleys; five brick alleys; 21 street lighting locations; 11 neighborhood concrete street rehabilitations; about 50 miles of asphalt resurfacing; and 50 chip and seal projects.

The city will also complete five trail projects and one major bridge project.

Several projects have been awarded to contractors, with the goal of getting work started as early as possible, Gunawardena said.

“Neighborhoods are always a priority and our projects list will show that, including several arterial projects that have been in the pipeline for several years in our comprehensive planning process,” he said.

Some projects started last year will return this construction season, Gunawardena said, including the Maplecrest Road widening.

Councilman Geoff Paddock, D-5th, said Fort Wayne's ability to invest in infrastructure is amazing, given the current state of other local governments.

“We've worked together on a bipartisan basis ... Republicans and Democrats on City Council to put funding together so we could increase that many fold,” he said.

West Central Neighborhood Association President Brandon Steffen lauded the city for its efforts to maintain the area's historic brick alleys, which he said were in dire need of repair after “about 130 years of constant use and neglect.”

“This has been demonstrated time and time again throughout the United States that restoring brick streets within a neighborhood often spurs redevelopment,” he said. “This is a prime example of a public-private partnership. With the city investing back into the infrastructure of the West Central Neighborhood we've seen a tremendous amount of private funds being invested back into our neighborhood through historic home restoration and new construction projects, returning this neighborhood to its original grandeur.”

