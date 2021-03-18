Virus infects four family members - in separate residences

Posting to Facebook about her daily symptoms helped Melissa Rinehart get through the worst of her bout with COVID-19.

"I had it in October and it wasn't as common to know someone who had it back then," she said. "I was very public. People were following my daily symptoms."

Rinehart, 50, and her family, including her 20-year-old daughter, 71-year-old mother and 80-year-old father, contracted the virus separately.

"None of us lived in the same house," said Rinehart, who is executive director of Wellspring Interfaith Social Services in Fort Wayne.

Rinehart was the first to get sick in mid-October, followed by her daughter later that month. Her mother fell ill in November, and her father got sick in January, during an outbreak at a nursing home.

Rinehart said her symptoms included "horrible headaches, loss of taste and smell and extreme fatigue."

"Even after I recovered I was still feeling the fatigue," she said. "I went to the emergency room once, because I thought I was having a heart attack. It turned out it was inflammation around the heart, because of having COVID."

Rinehart said it was worse for her daughter, Sedona, who has asthma. Breathing can still be difficult at times for her, Rinehart said.

But it was a particularly harrowing scene for Rinehart's father. Everyone thought he was going to die, she said.

"We were saying our goodbyes. And then he rallied," Rinehart said.

There were two moments that Rinehart said were the hardest. One was when Sedona had to go to the emergency room. The other, she said, was having to say goodbye to her father.

"Those were the most terrifying: Thinking that I can't help my flesh and blood, in either capacity," she said. "It made me resent the virus even more."

Although posting about her journey through COVID-19 was draining, Rinehart said discussing her symptoms were a way to stay mentally active.

"There's only so much Netflix you can watch," she said, laughing.

Rinehart is scheduled to receive her first dose of the coronavirus vaccine on April 1.

"One (COVID) experience doesn't mirror the next," she said. "You can't take your health for granted. Take this seriously."

