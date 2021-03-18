Attorney: Eviction moratorium might end soon

Fort Wayne area residents who rent are facing another deadline for applying for pandemic-related rental assistance, according to housing experts who participated in a webinar this morning.

The Facebook Live event was sponsored by the local chapter of the American Association of Retired People.

Andrew Thomas, an attorney with Indiana Legal Clinic, said the pandemic-related federal program that placed a pause on evictions for nonpayment of rent may expire as soon as March 31.

But there is confusion as to whether it has been extended to June 30, he said, adding his understanding is it has not been.

The measure, known as a moratorium, has been extended several times since September, he said.

"But there are still evictions happening in Indiana despite the moratorium," Thomas said.

That's because each county, "and really each judge," can handle such situations differently, he said.

In Allen County, the moratorium is treated as a defense for nonpayment, Thomas said.

But landlords can still file for evictions and tenants must apply for the program, he said.

"It will not stop an eviction, but it can provide a defense," Thomas said.

The form is at https://www.in.gov/courts/covid/housing/.

