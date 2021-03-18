Fort Wayne/Allen County

3 Foellinger shows get rescheduled

Three concerts slated for June at Foellinger Theatre have been rescheduled because of COVID-19, Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department announced Wednesday. Hotel California: A Salute to the Eagles is now scheduled for Aug. 1; Rumours a Fleetwood Mac Tribute will be Aug. 14; and Air Supply will perform on June 11, 2022.

The parks department is asking ticketholders to use their original tickets, but if that's not possible, a full refund is available. For more information, ticketholders can call 427-6000.

Area

5 new languages for driver's test

Hoosiers will soon be able to take the driver's license written exam in 19 languages, Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles Commissioner Peter L. Lacy announced Wednesday.

The BMV is currently offering the exam in 14 languages.

American Sign Language, the first of five new languages to be added to the computer-based system, will be available March 29.

Four additional languages, Hindi, Croatian, Serbian, and Tagalog, will be added in the coming months as translations and peer reviews are completed.

For more information, visit https://on.in.gov/KnowledgeExams.

Food Network receives grant

Northeast Indiana Local Food Network received a $24,938 Food Council Development Grant from Indiana Grown to help the regional food council to develop its infrastructure so farmers and producers have a greater market for their products and utilize more of Indiana grown products.

The network includes Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Huntington, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wabash, Wells and Whitley counties.

– The Journal Gazette