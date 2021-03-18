Holcomb: Vaccine share lacking

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana is losing ground in vaccinating its residents compared with other states, but Gov. Eric Holcomb's administration said Wednesday that's because the state isn't receiving its fair share of doses.

The news came during Holcomb's weekly COVID-19 briefing, where he also announced he will give a statewide address at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to lay out the future path for moving out of the pandemic.

Holcomb says he wants to belabor the point about dose allocation, and his administration is pushing federal partners for more doses.

According to CDC data, Indiana ranks 42nd in the proportion of the state population that is either partlly or fully vaccinated. But the state is above the national average in getting the doses it receives into arms.

State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box said Indiana is getting thousands fewer doses per 100,000 residents than other states – ranking Indiana 47th.

She said the gap has widened as the Federal Emergency Management Agency has started operating sites around the U.S. but not here.

Box said there have been about 100 Indiana cases of fully vaccinated Hoosiers being hospitalized for the coronavirus.

She said it has always been understood that vaccines don't work for everyone. The vaccine focuses more on limiting the severity of the illness than transmission.

Box also noted that states are expected to receive large amounts of vaccine at the end of March and early April.

That could be why some states are promising to open eligibility to all citizens 16 and above starting March 29 or April 1. Holcomb said those states are projecting that supply will meet demand.

Other than saying those age 40-44 will “soon” be eligible for the vaccine in Indiana, Holcomb wouldn't provide next steps or say whether Indiana will meet President Biden's May 1 deadline for opening eligibility to all adults.

As of Wednesday, more than 870,000 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated, or 12.9% of the full population or 24.4% of those 16 or older who can get the vaccine.

The state added 919 COVID cases and 16 deaths Wednesday.

Allen County added 77 cases and no deaths.

nkelly@jg.net