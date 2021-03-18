NIPSCO fined for pipe safety violations

Northern Indiana Public Service Company faces the largest fine in state regulatory history for pipeline safety violations, state regulatory officials said.

The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission on Wednesday ordered the natural gas supplier to pay more than $1.13 million in civil penalties for violations related to the company's failure to locate or mark pipelines in two days as required before gas line excavations.

The fine is the third time since 2017 that NIPSCO received a substantial fine for similar violations, the regulatory commission said.

The fines cannot come from NIPSCO's customers and will go into the state's general fund, according to the commission's order.

In November 2017, NIPSCO paid $900,000 for previous violations dating to 2015 – at the time, the largest fine issued by the state regulatory commission, the regulatory commission said.

The 2017 settlement agreement between NIPSCO and the commission's Pipeline Safety Division called for NIPSCO to pay additional civil penalties for violations it may commit going forward.

The latest penalties cover 2019 violations, the commission said. NIPSCO also paid $1.1 million in penalties for 2018 and paid $765,000 for 2017 under an order issued in February 2019.

“Properly responding to and locating pipelines is critical to avoiding property damage and personal injury potentially resulting from natural gas explosions,” the commission said.

Joshauna Nash, NIPSCO spokeswoman said in a statement the utility is committed to maintaining a safe natural gas system. “We acknowledge the fine and pledge to continue correcting any issues pertaining to line locate” the statement said.

The company responds to and completes more than 450 requests to locate pipelines and the violations result from 238 instances in which NIPSCO failed to locate or accurately locate underground utilities when requested, the company said.

Requests typically are made by someone doing excavation work through the 811 Call-Before-You-Dig system.

The company reduced the number of locating errors by more than 50% and the number of damages to underground lines by 13% from 2017 to 2019, NIPSCO said.

