Police appeal to toss lawsuit

INDIANAPOLIS – A complicated legal battle over records related to the 2012 killing of a Black man by a white police officer in Fort Wayne is treading new ground in a wrongful death suit complicated by the statute of limitations.

A Marion County judge in late January denied the state's attempt to toss the case involving former Trooper Seth Mann, and now the Indiana State Police are seeking a rare mid-case, or interlocutory, appeal to the Indiana Court of Appeals while the case is ongoing.

It is the latest maneuver in a case that was filed in 2017 regarding the fatal shooting of Lucius Washington. The key issue in the pretrial wrangling is if the plaintiff, Catherine Arnos, the mother of Washington's minor son, can legally file the wrongful death action despite the expiration of the two-year statute of limitations.

The description of the shooting has remained generally consistent – Mann happened upon a group of people beating a man on West Main Street in Fort Wayne. When he turned his squad car around, several people walked away. One man – Washington – walked away at a fast pace and Mann said “Hey, come here, man,” several times.

Mann then started chasing Washington, who tried to scale a fence, and the trooper attempted to put him in a chokehold. They fell backward to the ground and Mann said he felt Washington's hands on the left side of his gun belt. His gun was on the right side. Mann didn't radio for support and left his vehicle unattended.

The lawsuit was filed after an anonymous person sent copies of two different Indiana State Police Firearms Review Board reports to Washington's family in March 2017.

The initial version of the report criticized the investigation into the 2012 shooting, and found Mann made multiple mistakes during the incident. It recommended the case be referred to internal affairs to address violations of departmental procedures. But a final report issued several weeks later was scrubbed of those critical statements.

Both reports found Mann's use of deadly force was “objectively reasonable.” There was one dissenting member on that finding.

Allen County Prosecutor Karen Richards decided no charges would be filed against Mann before either report was finished.

The state police first filed a motion to dismiss the suit in 2017 but a Marion County judge denied it the next year. After that the state sought an interlocutory appeal, which was denied by the Indiana Court of Appeals.

In 2020 the state filed a motion for summary judgment to end the case. A hearing was in October and Judge Cynthia Ayers ruled in January that the case can move forward. She noted the plaintiff contacted the prosecutor's office and the Indiana State Police about the incident but was not allowed access to investigatory records.

“Firearms Review Board reports are confidential and not subject to public disclosure. Based on these policies, the ISP would not have made the reports available to Arnos had she known to request the file or board findings,” the judge found. “Therefore, no public information was available that Amos could have used to file a claim for wrongful death or excessive force in Washington's shooting death during the limitations period. Without receipt of the shooting reports from an unknown sender, information about this event may never been revealed.”

Generally, there is a two-year-limit on filing wrongful death suits that can only be extended based on a claim of “fraudulent concealment” of information. That is the exception the case is seeking.

But the Indiana State Police want the Indiana Court of Appeals to rule first on whether the “withholding of public documents pursuant to an exception outlined in Indiana's Access to Public Records Act...can constitute an act of fraudulent concealment sufficient to toll a statute of limitations.”

Previous case law says a plaintiff must show a defendant made a statement or took a specific action calculated to prevent inquiry or to mislead.

“There is no designated evidence that ISP took any action other than remaining silent in the two years following the death,” said the state's motion for appeal filed in late February.

Arnos objected to the latest maneuver last week because the same subject matter was included in the 2018 interlocutory appeal that was denied. “This matter has been fully briefed and reviewed by this Court and found to have multiple questions of fact that include the allegation that plaintiff was delayed in building a factual basis for her Claim because the information she needed was either unavailable or deemed confidential,” the Arnos objection said.

“Whether or not plaintiff can prove the fraudulent concealment statute applies is a question of fact for the jury. Issues of fact remain and for these reasons summary judgment was denied.”

A hearing on the appeal request has been set for May.

