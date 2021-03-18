Sports venue bill heads to House

An ongoing effort to secure more tax revenue for Memorial Coliseum and Grand Wayne Center moved forward Wednesday following a vote by Indiana House Ways and Means Committee.

Senate Bill 384 would increase the maximum amount of state revenue Allen County can collect each year under its professional sports and convention development area. Specifically, the bill increases the amount of revenue Allen County can collect to $5 million from the current $3 million cap.

The bill also makes changes to similar areas in Evansville and South Bend. A professional sports and convention development area collects a portion of state income tax and sales taxes from area businesses surrounding the venue. That money is distributed to the venue, which can use it for certain expenses, typically capital improvements.

The Coliseum would receive $2.6 million of the first $3 million collected, while Grand Wayne Center will take $400,000. The remaining $2 million is to be split equally between venues. The bill passed 21-0 and now moves on for consideration by the full House of Representatives.

Several local officials spoke in favor of the bill Wednesday, including Greater Fort Wayne Inc.'s Melissa Beber, Allen County Commissioner Nelson Peters, Grand Wayne Center CEO Bart Shaw and Randy Brown, the Coliseum's executive vice president and general manager.

Funding from the Professional Sports and Convention Development Area is critical for the Coliseum, Brown said, especially as more capital needs have arisen.

The ice floor on the hockey rink will need to replaced within the next five years, Brown said – an expense estimated at about $5 million. Boiler and roof replacement, upgrades to Memorial Hall and a future expansion of the venue's conference center are all examples of upcoming expenses, he said.

“An additional $1 million a year to the Coliseum is going to be very important to our future growth,” Brown said. “In addition to the $1 million for improving the facility, it positions us to maintain the Memorial Coliseum as a state-of-the art venue, attracting events to our state and our community.”

The bill did not escape the committee unscathed, An amendment offered by Rep. Chris Judy, R-Fort Wayne, eliminated a portion of the bill that would have given the Fort Wayne City Council an appointee to the Allen County-Fort Wayne Capital Improvement Board which – among other things – is in charge of food and beverage tax revenue.

Some City Council members have expressed concern over the makeup of the seven-member board, of which the Fort Wayne mayor and the Allen County commissioners each have three appointees. The six appointed members then choose a seventh member themselves.

“There has been some disagreement up in our area concerning this. We've tried to work over the past week to come to an agreement but I think at this time this needs to be a longer discussion as to whether we're going to add members to that board,” Judy said.

Judy added that he wants local elected officials to spend the next year discussing the issue, “then we can address this going forward, maybe next session or the session after.”

Removal of the Capital Improvement Board language allowed Henry's administration to withdraw its opposition to the legislation, Director of Intergovernmental Affairs Stephanie Crandall told the committee.

Henry had asked the General Assembly to consider pausing the bill “as it has become clear that further dialogue between the city of Fort Wayne and Allen County is needed on how to address the increasing economic development needs,” mayoral spokesman John Perlich told The Journal Gazette last week.

