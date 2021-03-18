Zoning board gives approval for heliport by Surack home

A private heliport proposed for land owned by an entity affiliated with the founder and chief executive officer of Sweetwater Sound flew to approval Wednesday.

The Allen County Board of Zoning Appeals unanimously approved a special use for the heliport on a 22.5-acre property at 6107 Leesburg Road in Washington Township.

The property is next to a 47-acre property containing the home of Chuck Surack, a licensed helicopter pilot, and his wife Lisa Marie.

That property also contains a private heliport, but Surack wants the second location for storage, said Andrew Boxberger, a Fort Wayne attorney representing the applicant, LisaMarie Enterprises LLC.

Storage would be provided by a 14,000-square-foot building, but there would be no business operating from it, Boxberger said – although Surack, known for his music and music technology business, also owns Sweet Helicopters, a helicopter charter business.

A 16,200-square-foot concrete helipad is part of the plan.

Several neighbors, including residents of Buckner Crossing to the south of the site, expressed concerns, but said they were satisfied by the outcome after the hearing.

They brought up noise and lighting, and one, Kim Kruse, relayed her husband's concern that the helicopters would spook their Red Angus cattle.

“Our main concern is hovering,” she said, adding the cattle had gotten accustomed to the current intensity of flights.

Boxberger said the only tall lighting would be one 16-foot pole with most of the rest ground lighting. Noise, he said, would not be substantially different from now, with the heliport expected to surface 10 to 15 flights a month.

People with helicopter licenses other than Surack can land at the site, Boxberger said.

“He owns several helicopters and needs a little more space to store them,” Boxberger said of Surack.

Surack said after the hearing that he personally owns one helicopter.

