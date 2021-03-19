$2 million sought for PFW programs

INDIANAPOLIS – Purdue President Mitch Daniels on Thursday urged lawmakers to keep their promise to fund new programs at the Fort Wayne campus.

“We ask you to remember that a deal is a deal,” he said to the Senate Appropriations Committee.

Daniels noted that when the campus split from Indiana University in 2018, the legislature provided some immediate money for IU's health program, but Purdue waited before submitting its request to analyze the workforce needs of the region.

Purdue has since asked multiple times for $2 million a year to establish three new academic programs – materials, biomaterials and bioengineering; data science, applied statistics and computer information systems including cybersecurity; and strategic and risk management, financial services and financial information systems.

Sen. Liz Brown, R-Fort Wayne, said the separation of the campus several years ago was difficult.

“You were thoughtful in your approach,” she said to Daniels. “We promised both institutions at the time that we would fund that split. IU has received money but not Purdue.”

The topic was part of Purdue University's overall budget pitch for the next two years.

Daniels said regional campuses all over the country “are struggling right now. It's a tough environment.”

A slide showed Purdue Fort Wayne with enrollment of 6,879 in 2020 – down from 7,349 in 2019.

A January enrollment report has Purdue Fort Wayne's spring 2021 enrollment at 5,908.

That enrollment drop is largely why Purdue Fort Wayne started planning in December for $3 million in possible cuts – about 2% of the campus's overall budget.

So far Purdue Fort Wayne has experienced no layoffs this fiscal year.

And new federal aid might help. An estimate from the American Council on Education shows Purdue Fort Wayne getting an additional $18.5 million from the newly passed stimulus act.

Purdue Fort Wayne spokesman Geoff Thomas said the amount hasn't been finalized and no guidance has been provided. In general, he said additional funding “will be heavily designated for student aid and support.”

He also noted the campus is seeing positive signs:

• Applications for the fall semester are nearing prepandemic levels.

• The virtual spring campus visit day Saturday is expecting more than 200 online participants.

• All available slots for virtual orientation sessions are full through mid-April.

