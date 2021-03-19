Apartments on Maysville get approval

An apartment complex on Maysville Road in St. Joseph Township was allowed to go forward Friday with a unanimous vote by the Allen County Plan Commission.

But the plan commission did not accept an alternative landscaping plan offered by the developer of Morada at Maysville, RealAmerica Development LLC of Indianapolis.

The project will require a fence between the units and any adjacent residential zoning as required by the county's zoning ordinance, the plan commission ruled.

The apartments are planned for about 13 acres of a 27-acre tract south of Maysville Landing Apartments, which were approved in 2007. The project will consist of two phases with the approved primary development plan covering only the first phase, which consists of 56 units in 14 buildings. The 20 single-bedroom units and 36 two-bedroom units are designed as single-story quadriplexes with one- or two-car garages.

The units will be rented at market rate ranging from $1,400 for a one-bedroom unit and $1,700 for two bedrooms, said Jeff Ryan, a spokesman for the developer.

Construction is expected to begin this spring and take about a year, he said, but units likely will be put on the market as buildings are completed.

The $15 million development will be accessed from two locations in Maysville Landing – one point on an existing roundabout and the other at the southeastern corner of the apartment complex.

