Commissioners asked to extend salt contract

The last of the Fort Wayne area's giant snow piles have yet to disappear, but Allen County highway officials are getting ready to stockpile next winter's supply of road salt.

Bill Hartman, director of the Allen Highway Department, said there's enough salt on hand for three more snow events this year.

He asked the county commissioners to approve a contract to extend the current supplier and price for salt.

Detroit Salt in Detroit, Michigan, will charge $85.78 per ton for about 9,000 tons. That is the same price for the last round of bids in 2019.

The county did not bid the salt contract this year or last, relying on extensions to take care of supply needs. Mild winters also meant less salt was used.

Hartman said the department expected a 3% annual increase in cost. "That didn't happen," he said.

