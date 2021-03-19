I-69/Illinois interchange to get update

Safety and congestion improvements for the Interstate 69 interchange at Illinois Road/Indiana 14 are expected to begin Monday, the Indiana Department of Transportation said Thursday.

Plans include realigning the southeast ramp to intersect with Illinois Road and removing the northeast and southeast loop ramps. The new intersection will include a new traffic signal, state transportation officials said.

The northwest and southeast exit ramps will be widened, which will include removing the barrier wall on Illinois Road to accommodate the addition of left-turn movements. The northeast and southwest acceleration lanes will be extended, the state said

Illinois Road will be resurfaced from Scott Road to Magnavox Way, with curb and sidewalk work included.

Drivers should plan on temporary lane and shoulder closures while the work is being done. There will be a maximum 14-day closure of the off ramp of I-69 northbound to eastbound Illinois Road scheduled for early May, the state said.

The project is expected to be completed in the fall.