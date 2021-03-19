Panel relaxes limits on governor

INDIANAPOLIS – A key Senate panel on Thursday backed away from more severe restrictions on future governors' emergency powers.

The Senate Rules Committee voted 8-4 along party lines – all Democrats were opposed – to pass an amended House Bill 1123.

Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray said leaders have been in deep discussions with the House and hope the bill can be concurred on – or accepted by the House without a final negotiation. The full Senate still must pass the legislation.

The bill originally essentially prohibited the governor or local authorities from regulating churches during a statewide emergency. But it was removed under a large amendment Thursday.

Bray said senators prefer another bill that is moving that would say churches can't be treated more harshly than essential businesses in terms of closure, capacity limits and facial-covering requirements.

The amendment also removed language requiring local health departments to get approval from a locally elected board to institute restrictions that are stricter than state regulations.

As passed, House Bill 1123 creates an advisory committee of legislators that a governor would keep informed during emergencies of a longer duration.

The most contentious point allows the Legislative Council – a bipartisan group of 16 lawmakers – to call the full General Assembly back into session to alter or terminate a governor's orders. But it is optional.

The Indiana Constitution says a governor can call a special session.

Bray, who is an attorney, said the constitution is silent on whether the legislature can call itself in though it has never been done in state history.

Multiple constitutional experts testified last week it is an unconstitutional breach of separation of powers.

The legislature finished its 2020 session just a few days after Holcomb issued the first order, and members have been frustrated as Holcomb has continued the emergency for more than a year.

The measure also says any violation of an emergency order is a B infraction – instead of a misdemeanor.

The bill is not as tough as an earlier Senate version on emergency powers.

Senate Bill 407 would have had a hard cap of 60 days for any emergency declaration issued by a governor before requiring the legislature to act.

