County agrees on deal for road salt

The last of the Fort Wayne area's giant snow piles have yet to disappear, but Allen County highway officials are getting ready to stockpile next winter's supply of road salt.

Bill Hartman, director of the Allen County Highway Department, said there's enough salt on hand for three more snow events this year.

At Hartman's request, the county commissioners approved a contract to extend the current supplier and price for salt.

Detroit Salt in Michigan will charge $85.78 per ton for about 9,000 tons. That is the same price for the last round of bids in 2019.

The county did not advertise for bids on the salt contract this year or last, relying on extensions to take care of supply needs. Mild winters also meant less salt was used.

Hartman said the department expected a 3% annual increase in cost. “That didn't happen,” he said.

In other business, the commissioners:

• Extended through the end of 2021 a contract for $250,000 with Greater Fort Wayne to provide economic development services for the county. Payment will be made quarterly, and Greater Fort Wayne will issue quarterly and annual reports on its projects.

• Signed off on recommendations from the Allen County Drug and Alcohol Consortium to the Drug Free Indiana Grant program from the Allen County Drug and Alcohol Consortium. Seventeen entities, including law enforcement agencies and nonprofit organizations applied. Fourteen were recommended for funding totaling $37,925.

• Agreed to buy about $13,600 in wetland mitigation credits for disturbing a 0.17-acre wetland along Maysville Road for highway work. The purchase means a guarantee the wetland will be replaced with a functioning wetland. The project location is from Indiana 930 to Lake Avenue.

• Agreed to change temporarily a traffic signal to an all-way stop sign at the intersection of Bass and Thomas roads. The area is being upgraded with a roundabout.

• Agreed to retain Michael Hoffman, attorney with Beers, Mallers, Backs & Salin LLP, Fort Wayne, to handle real estate matters on behalf of the Allen County Community Development Corp. at $200 an hour, billed monthly. The work generally entails preparation and disposition of tax-sale real estate.

rsalter@jg.net