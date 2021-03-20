Hospitalization news shows continued need for vigilance

The past year has been filled with scary headlines.

Even people working in the news business can become fatigued from the steady drip drip of depressing revelations about the coronavirus.

So when our Thursday newspaper ended up a rain-soaked, soggy mess, I set it aside and went on with my day.

I assumed my daily diet of local and national TV news would update me on any important stories I'd missed by not reading The Journal Gazette.

It wasn't until I got a call on Friday that I realized how wrong I was.

A friend wanted to know if he'd read a story correctly in Thursday's paper. Did it really say that 100 fully vaccinated Hoosiers had been hospitalized with the coronavirus?

I went online and confirmed that's exactly what Niki Kelly's story said.

Dr. Kris Box, the state's health commissioner, said the vaccines don't work for everyone and were designed to protect against serious illness – not transmission.

As of Wednesday, more than 870,000 Hoosiers were fully vaccinated. The portion who went on to be hospitalized with COVID-19 was a mere 0.01% of the total.

But, as my friend Ben said, “That's a lot.”

I suppose this is one of those glass half-full or half-empty situations. I routinely fall on the full side. I typically can find something to be grateful for in even difficult situations.

Even so, this has me a little shaken.

My husband got his first dose of the vaccine on Wednesday. And my first shot is scheduled for a little more than a week from now. We weren't planning to go wild after becoming fully vaccinated, but this news underscores the need to continue to wear face masks.

Sigh! I suppose the year of scary headlines continues.

sslater@jg.net