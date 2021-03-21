Area Global Leadership affiliates merge

The Fort Wayne organization that hosts the annual Global Leadership Summit has merged with its counterpart in Warsaw.

The GLS & Beyond organization, the local summit affiliate, has added GLS Warsaw under its brand. The organization said in a news release last week that it finalized the acquisition in February with the Intercession Group, which formerly ran the Warsaw summit affiliate.

The opportunity to expand to a second northeast Indiana site helps the local summit affiliate extend its footprint and strengthen its “mission to inspire, develop, and unite transformational leaders,” the release said. The arrangement also strengthens the “value of both sites.”

The Global Leadership Summit is a two-day training event each year in August, broadcast via satellite to hundreds of locations from the host site near Chicago. It features prominent leaders from business, nonprofit and political circles.

The Fort Wayne summit affiliate last year had 2,100 people registered for the virtual event while Warsaw had 750. Fort Wayne had the largest U.S. satellite site registration numbers last year, and Warsaw had the fifth largest, according to Jeri Purdy, executive director for GLS & Beyond.

Purdy described a shared services model when asked about financial and other terms of the February acquisition.

The Warsaw affiliate will use the organizational structure of and team of the Fort Wayne-based entity to manage operations, including the branding, marketing, planning and training, Purdy said through email last week.

“The best way to look at it is as a multi-site organization,” she said.

Partners and sponsors for each location “will have their dollars invested in their local community and events for GLS21,” Purdy said.

The Intercession Group will keep its board and be in charge of “Community Transformation” efforts in Kosciusko County year-round. She likened that to the CityWide Movement in Fort Wayne, led by local health care CEO Mike Packnett, that has included morning prayer sessions people can register to attend.

The Intercession Group is a nonprofit. It is working to rebrand its organization. Purdy said more details on the rebranding are expected to be announced in August.

The organization's website, which conveys its faith-based focus, says it believes influence is leadership.

“You don't have to be a CEO, manager or have a large team to be a leader,” the site says. “Each of us harnesses the power of influence in our daily interactions and relationships. That is leadership.”

lisagreen@jg.net