Asian hate: 'In any form, it's not right'

After 11 years living in Fort Wayne, the Rev. Youngsoo An said he's only recently begun to worry about his safety and that of his family.

An, who is associate pastor for First Presbyterian Church's Korean-language ministry, and several dozen more Fort Wayne residents – members of his church's congregation – stood along Clinton Street outside the Allen County Courthouse on Saturday to take a vocal stand against racism toward Asian Americans.

The rally came just days after a white man opened fire inside three massage parlors in Atlanta, Georgia, and killed eight people, six of whom were Asian.

An said he believes “it's time to say something, because if we don't say anything, the situation will get worse.” Of the six women killed in Atlanta, four were Korean American, An said.

An said he's proud to call Fort Wayne home and regards the Summit City as a beautiful, safe place to live. But lately, as hate crimes against Asians have increased over the past year, he said he's become more concerned. It can be hard, he said, to speak out when confronted with racism. An described an incident from earlier this month in which a man asked him a question that An believes would not have been posed had he been white.

“At the time I was very nervous and angry, but I decided not to say anything at the moment,” he said. “But that night I was very angry at myself, because I should have mentioned something.”

First Presbyterian has had a Korean ministry for more than 40 years, Pastor Anne Epling said. Worries about racism have become more prevalent among the church's Korean members, she said. Epling also recently served on the Mayor's Commission on Police Reform and Racial Justice.

“We've spoken out about Black Lives Matter, and so it seemed like we should be speaking out,” she said. “It's our pastor, our friends, our fellow church members.”

Hate, Epling said, has no place in Christianity.

“There's no reconciling hate with your faith,” she said. “It's important for us to get out there and say in any form, it's not right.”

Fort Wayne City Councilman Geoff Paddock, D-5th, a longtime congregant of First Presbyterian, also attended Saturday's rally.

“I wanted to stand with our outstanding pastor to let folks know that we are a very tolerant community, we are an accepting community. We welcome people from all countries and all faiths to Fort Wayne,” he said. “I wanted to give that message as a city councilman and also as a parishioner of First Presbyterian Church: Everyone is welcome in Fort Wayne.”

