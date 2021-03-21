Despite setback at Statehouse, talks continue over city, CIB

A vote by the Indiana House Ways & Means Committee may have shelved the debate at the state level, but local officials remain concerned about the makeup of the Allen County-Fort Wayne Capital Improvement Board.

Because the board oversees disbursement of the Allen County Supplemental Food and Beverage Tax, City Council members believe they should appoint at least one of the members. In February the nine-member council, in an 8-0 vote, approved a resolution requesting the Indiana General Assembly allow the council a Capital Improvement Board appointee. One council member was absent during that meeting.

“Almost everything the Capital Improvement Board passes, when it comes to public-private partnerships, involves coming to council and asking to approve that plan,” said Councilman Russ Jehl, R-2nd, who sponsored the resolution. “It's important to create a posture of cooperation, instead of the way it presently is, which essentially a project is announced publicly and the City Council is in only in the position to rubber-stamp it or blow it up.”

A proposal to give the council a seat on the Capital Improvement Board, inserted as an amendment to Senate Bill 384, was set aside during Wednesday's Ways & Means meeting.

Rep. Chris Judy, R-Fort Wayne, said the matter needed more local discussion and suggested revisiting the issue during the 2022 or 2023 legislative session.

Jehl said he is “overall very encouraged” there is support to make room on the board for a City Council appointee. There is still work to do, he said, toward reaching consensus. Suggestions raised so far, he said, include allowing the council to appoint the board's seventh member or expanding the number of seats to eight or nine to possibly accommodate a representative appointed by the Allen County Council.

In an interview Thursday, Mayor Tom Henry said he is not necessarily opposed to changing the makeup of the Capital Improvement Board. But Henry said he believes appointing elected officials to the board risks politicizing the entity. The current membership consists of three mayoral appointees and three appointed by the Allen County commissioners. Those six members then choose the board's final member.

Currently, the board's seventh seat is held by James Cook, Chase Bank's executive director and marketing executive for northern Indiana.

“All (of the appointees) are nonpoliticians,” Henry said. “I think the commissioners and I have done a pretty good job of putting together a committee that puts the needs and the wants and the desires first, and they don't have to worry about political gain.”

However, Henry said he would be more open to expanding the board if the city or county councils did not appoint their own members and instead chose members of the public.

“Looking back at the history of the Capital Improvement Board, I don't see where there was any misuse of (the board's) purpose,” he said. “They've done a tremendous job. There's no reason to mess with it. Until such time as they become ineffective, why change it?”

The Capital Improvement Board oversees disbursement of the Allen County Supplemental Food & Beverage Tax. It is also in charge of operating Grand Wayne Center. Notable investments by the Capital Improvement Board in recent years include the Electric Works development south of downtown Fort Wayne and various aspects of Fort Wayne's riverfront development efforts.

Jehl noted that Henry signed the Feb. 2 resolution that requested legislators explore the issue. Jehl also said although he can't speak for other members, he would support an appointment not from council itself.

“I would have been inclined to appoint a citizen of the same caliber of the rest of the citizen appointments on the Capital Improvement Board,” he said.

