Gallery highlighting local artists

The Fort Wayne Artists Guild had just 10 days to put together its pop-up gallery at Jefferson Pointe shopping center.

Jefferson Pointe approached the guild this month about displaying some local art in store windows, Artists Guild President John Kelty said.

“We said, 'Well if you have an empty storefront, we could fill it with a gallery,'” he said. “And they said, 'Can you have it done in 10 days?'”

The guild rallied its membership of 90-plus local artists and secured 250 paintings and sculptures for display. Everything in the gallery was made by one of 40 local artists, Kelty said. The gallery opened March 11.

“It was just a wonderful opportunity after a very, very bad year or everyone,” Kelty said. “This is the first time we've shown in public in over a year.”

The gallery will be open at least through the spring, with pieces rotated out every four to six weeks, Kelty said. The gallery is staffed by volunteers, all of whom are artists with work on display.

Even if they're not there to buy, it's meaningful when people stop to view the artwork on display, local artist Darlene Selzer-Miller said.

“You pour your heart into a painting, and it stays in your studio,” she said. “It's nice to be able to share it.”

The Fort Wayne Artists Guild has been in existence for about 60 years, Kelty said. It's an all-inclusive organization that welcomes artists at all levels, “because art is a journey,” he said. The group typically meets monthly at the Allen County Public Library.

In addition to the gallery at Jefferson Pointe, the Fort Wayne Artists Guild also has a gallery downtown at the main library, Kelty said. Pieces from guild members are also on display in the lobbies of both Three Rivers Apartments towers.

“As an organization, the Fort Wayne Artists Guild has over 400 pieces of art hanging in Fort Wayne right now, free to be seen by whomever,” he said. “We'd like to invite everyone out.”

The Gallery at Jefferson Pointe is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

dgong@jg.net