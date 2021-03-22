Bidders tour ex-Byron facility

Green arrows on the floor kept Brett Steffen on track Sunday as he led groups of people through the former Byron Health Center, where thousands of items were tagged for auction.

The afternoon marked the public's final opportunity to tour the northwest Allen County property – which housed people as recently as last spring – but the Steffen Group cautioned visitors the guided tours weren't for everyone.

The “strenuous” tour involved more than a mile of walking, including stairs and ramps, and it had potential hazards such as low head clearance, Josh Lewis of the Steffen Group told visitors before Steffen guided them through a maze of sometimes dim hallways.

“The ceiling starts to get fairly low,” Steffen said, prompting taller visitors to duck their heads to avoid exposed pipes and an exit sign.

Peeling paint, broken glass and abandoned furniture were among the sights – as were old medical equipment, artificial plants, dusty artwork and commercial kitchen and laundry areas.

The Allen County commissioners are preparing the property for sale, but it had not changed hands as of early March.

Sunday's public inspection period for the liquidation auction attracted 200 to 300 people within the first two hours, Lewis said. Along with bidders, he said, attendees included those with personal connections to the facility, such as people who worked there.

Byron Health Center moved from the aging, hospital-like structure at Carroll and Lima roads to a new, $38 million campus along Lake Avenue last year. The May 19 moving date was marked on a 2020 calendar still hanging on a hallway wall, along with a handwritten reminder about hand-washing.

Steffen offered some tidbits about the facility to visitors – generally broad descriptions about what rooms or wings were used for. For example, he noted one area housed the county's work-release program, and he said another hallway was an area for infants and children.

He directed visitors to Byron's website for a more detailed history.

Although the hourlong tour moved at a swift pace, visitors had time to linger in some areas.

“Feel free to take some time in there and browse,” Steffen said at the cafeteria.

One hallway led to rooms of holiday decorations, mostly for Christmas, prompting one person to muse about finding Santa's workshop and another to deem it the festive wing.

Attendees weren't particularly vocal about what they sought – although one couple inquired about playground equipment outside – and one man knew what he didn't want.

“Well,” he said, peeking in one room, “I'm not bidding on a hazardous waste container.”

The auction runs through 9 a.m. Friday. Go to www.steffengrp.com for information.

