Bill would increase earned income tax credit

INDIANAPOLIS – Low-income Hoosiers would get more back in taxes under a bill passed unanimously by a Senate panel Monday.

House Bill 1009 would increase the Indiana Earned Income Tax Credit from 9% to 10% of the federal tax credit.

The credit amount depends on the number of qualifying children and the household modified adjusted gross income. And it is for only working Hoosiers. The provision would begin in tax year 2022.

Rep. Chuck Goodrich, R-Noblesville, said the bill is one attempt at "helping all of us end generational poverty."

If you qualify, the tax credit lowers the amount of taxes you are required to pay. It is refundable, which means that if the credit is worth more than you owe, you get the rest of the money back in your tax refund.

According to a fiscal analysis, it would give an additional $11 million to working poor Hoosiers annually.

Jessica Fraser, director of the Indiana Institute for Working Families, said the tax credit lifts people out of poverty and incentivizes people to work while helping children.

The bill also would allow someone in a household already receiving Temporary Assistance for Needy Families to work a paid internship or progress toward a certificate without the minimal pay counting against them for assistance.

It specifically would disregard up to $15,000 earned from pursuit of postsecondary degree, workforce certificate, pre-apprenticeship, or apprenticeship in determining income eligibility.

Fraser said some people choose not to improve their opportunities because they will get kicked off the program. This change brings people into the workforce to meet the demands of the future.

The bill now moves to the full Senate.

