Fort Wayne/Allen County

Bridge replacement to close I-469 lanes

Lane and shoulder closures are scheduled on Interstate 469 for a bridge replacement project in southwest Allen County.

The work is happening between Feighner Road and Exit 2 over Lafayette Center Road. The left lane and shoulder will be closed in each direction while crews build a median crossover. The speed limit will be reduced to 55 mph in the work zone. The vehicle width limit will be 16 feet.

Traffic will eventually use one lane in each direction of I-469.

Because of the bridge work, Lafayette Center Road under I-469 will be closed during the project. The on and off ramps will remain open at the exit at all times. Drivers should use the detour route of Lafayette Center Road, Indianapolis Road, Hamilton Road, Feighner Road and Tom Worrel Road.

Work is scheduled to start on or after Monday and is scheduled to wrap up in late fall.

Area

Manchester has eye on 'normal' for fall

Manchester University plans to return to “mostly normal” operations by the start of fall semester in August, President Dave McFadden told students, faculty and staff Monday.

This announcement shouldn't prompt students and employees to relax current efforts to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, McFadden said.

“Our ability to return to a level of normalcy in the fall depends greatly on following our protocols through spring and summer,” he said in a statement.

McFadden also encouraged students and employees to get the COVID-19 vaccination when possible.

He said Manchester will continue to follow guidelines, such as wearing masks, avoiding crowds and disinfecting spaces.

– Journal Gazette