County 4th in vaccines in full

Allen County has reached a COVID-19 milestone – and it's not in the number of cases or deaths.

Fort Wayne's home county ranks fourth in the state for the number of fully vaccinated people, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.

Allen County has 48,222 people who have received either two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. That means about 10,000 more people are now fully vaccinated than have had COVID-19.

The number of fully vaccinated people places the county behind leader Marion County with 113,836, Hamilton County with 57,759 and Lake County with 52,245.

The U.S. Census Bureau estimates Allen County's population in 2019 at 379,299 with about 75% of its residents older than 18. In Allen County, that means about 20% of all those theoretically eligible for vaccination already are fully vaccinated.

Allen County also has 72,963 people who have received one dose of vaccine. In some cases that makes them fully vaccinated, but the state's dashboard does not distinguish how many single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccinations have been given.

This week's statewide extension of the qualifying age for vaccination to 40 is expected to increase the number of people seeking vaccination. But it might be weeks before they are reflected in the fully vaccinated numbers.

Appointment delays and the need to wait about a month before receiving a second dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines result in later reports for fully vaccinated people.

Mindy Waldron, administrator of the Allen County Department of Health, credits the county's vaccination performance to cooperation among health-related entities.

“Allen County is extremely lucky to have had several hospitals, the Neighborhood Health Clinics and now local pharmacies ... giving vaccinations alongside the health department's (Memorial Coliseum) mass vaccination site,” she said in an email.

“When you add all this together, it is a great collaborative effort at getting our community vaccinated.”

The Coliseum site is ramping up for the additional age and occupational groups, Waldron said.

“We expanded our daily total to about 750 vaccinations a day just last week, and we will be over 800 a day this week. We hope to reach a goal of approximately 900 a day by end of April,” she said.

The Coliseum site has administered 14,350 vaccinations.

Meanwhile, Allen County reported its new COVID-19 cases fell Monday to 27, a number not seen since mid-September. The county also reported no new deaths added to the total of 658.

Allen County's total confirmed cases stand at 37,097.

Statewide, 516 new cases were reported to bring the total to 678,416. Only one new death was reported, bringing the total to 12,547 confirmed deaths plus 410 deaths based on symptoms for which no positive test was available.

DeKalb County reported eight new cases from Saturday, Sunday and Monday. The county's total cases is 3,969, with 77 deaths.

As of Monday, 2,396,832 vaccine doses have been administered in Indiana, the state health department reported, including 1,442,254 first doses and 954,578 individuals fully vaccinated.

The fully vaccinated number represents people who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

To schedule a vaccine, go online to ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or need assistance.

All Kroger pharmacies in Allen County are listed on the state website, and prompts will lead users to Kroger's registration site. Appointments at Kroger cannot be scheduled by calling 211.

