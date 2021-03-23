House OKs grants for hurting businesses

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Senate on Monday approved a $60 million grant program to help struggling small businesses.

House Bill 1004 establishes the Hoosier Hospitality Small Business Restart Grant program to provide grants to companies affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The maximum grant would be $50,000 to businesses facing significant losses from the pandemic, such as those in the restaurant and hotel business.

The Senate doubled the program from $30 million to $60 million, from federal aid. Only businesses with less than $10 million in gross revenue in 2019 would be allowed to participate.

The program will be implemented by the Indiana Economic Development Corp., which can make changes to the program with approval of the State Budget Committee.

The bill passed 48-0 and goes back to the House for final action.

New Northeast Indiana panel approved by House

Northeast Indiana would get a new development commission focusing on core growth strategies under a bill approved Monday by the House.

House Bill 1238 is authored by Rep. Dave Heine, R-New Haven. It passed 47-1, and all area senators supported the measure.

The legislation is being pushed by the Northeast Indiana Mayors and Commissioners Caucus. It sets up an 11-member commission that will focus on three key issues – increasing the per capita personal income in the region; growing the population; and increasing educational attainment of its residents.

The commission could seek and accept money from governments, philanthropy or the private sector. It would then distribute the funds to special projects.

The bill also requires a five-year strategic plan to be completed by Sept. 30.

There would be nine voting members and two nonvoting members on the commission. Of the nine, the governor would appoint three members; each of the four legislative caucuses would appoint a member and two members would be appointed by the mayors and commissioners caucus of the Northeast Indiana Regional Development Authority.

The nonvoting members would be the CEO of the Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership and the president of the Regional Chamber of Northeast Indiana.

No more than three members could be from one county.

The counties included are Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Huntington, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wabash, Wells and Whitley.

There is no funding currently included in the bill, which now goes back to the House for final approval.

nkelly@jg.net